At least one person injured after chicken barn collapse in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to a chicken barn collapse.

According to emergency dispatch, the building, located at Hillandale Farms in the 300 block of Spicer Road in Tyrone Township, collapsed around 7:30 a.m. on July 29.

Dispatch says that at least one person has been injured, and crews are still at the scene.

It's unknown how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries at this time.