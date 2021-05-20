Eleven Chick-fil-A restaurants in Central Pa. to host hiring event, over 500 positions available

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Eleven local Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout Central Pennsylvania are hosting a hiring event May 24 through May 26, according to an announcement made by the company.
Applicants are welcome to come in from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Team member positions as well as leadership positions are available. Each applicant will also receive a treat for coming in.
“My fellow owner/operators and I are extremely excited to welcome new team members to the Chick-fil-A teams across Central Pennsylvania,” Judy Shaffer, local restaurant operator said. “Our aim is to serve guests and communities well, and we know that starts with our people. We invite all job hunters to come out and learn more about the unique benefits we provide our team members.”
Interested applicants can visit any of the Chick-fil-A restaurants below during the days and times listed above:
- Chick-fil-A Altoona, 106 Sierra Drive, Altoona, Pa. 16601
- Chick-fil-A Carlisle, 2 Noble Boulevard, Carlisle, Pa. 17013
- Chick-fil-A East York, 2801 East Market Street, York, Pa. 17402
- Chick-fil-A Fruitville Pike, 1579 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, Pa. 17601
- Chick-fil-A Hanover, 340 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover, Pa. 17331
- Chick-fil-A Harrisburg, 4655 Lindle Road, Harrisburg, Pa. 17111
- Chick-fil-A Lincoln Highway East, 2467 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, Pa. 17602
- Chick-fil-A Loucks Road, 922 Loucks Road, York, Pa. 17404
- Chick-fil-A Mechanicsburg, 6416 Carlisle Pike State 3500, Mechanicsburg, Pa. 17050
- Chick-fil-A Shrewsbury, 14665 Mount Airy Road, Shrewsbury, Pa. 17361
- Chick-fil-A State College, 1938 North Atherton Street, State College, Pa. 16803