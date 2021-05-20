Eleven Chick-fil-A restaurants in Central Pa. to host hiring event, over 500 positions available

Team member positions as well as leadership positions are available.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Eleven local Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout Central Pennsylvania are hosting a hiring event May 24 through May 26, according to an announcement made by the company.

Applicants are welcome to come in from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Team member positions as well as leadership positions are available. Each applicant will also receive a treat for coming in.

“My fellow owner/operators and I are extremely excited to welcome new team members to the Chick-fil-A teams across Central Pennsylvania,” Judy Shaffer, local restaurant operator said. “Our aim is to serve guests and communities well, and we know that starts with our people. We invite all job hunters to come out and learn more about the unique benefits we provide our team members.”

Interested applicants can visit any of the Chick-fil-A restaurants below during the days and times listed above: