Chewy to close Silver Spring Township distribution center

The Silver Spring Township distribution center for pet supply retailer Chewy will be closing, according to a spokesperson for the company.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Chewy, a pet supply retailer, will be closing its distribution in Silver Spring Township this summer, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The facility, which opened in 2014, is set to close this summer.

A spokesperson for Chewy said that given the success of the company's automation initiatives and productivity benefits, they made the decision to close the distribution center.

Chewy also noted that operations will move to an adjacent facility and all employees at the Silver Spring Township location will be allowed to transfer to another location.

Below is the statement from Chewy: