Chewy to close Silver Spring Township distribution center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Chewy, a pet supply retailer, will be closing its distribution in Silver Spring Township this summer, according to a spokesperson for the company.
The facility, which opened in 2014, is set to close this summer.
A spokesperson for Chewy said that given the success of the company's automation initiatives and productivity benefits, they made the decision to close the distribution center.
Chewy also noted that operations will move to an adjacent facility and all employees at the Silver Spring Township location will be allowed to transfer to another location.
Below is the statement from Chewy:
Given the success of our automation initiatives, and the productivity benefits, we have made the decision to close one of our oldest fulfillment centers located in Mechanicsburg, PA and will move operations to an adjacent facility. All team members employed at our Mechanicsburg facility have been given the opportunity to transfer to another Fulfillment Center.