Chewy to hire over 500 people in Harrisburg area, wages up to $20 an hour

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Chewy announced today their plan to hire over 500 full and part-time employees at the fulfillment centers in Mechanicsburg and Lewisberry.

In addition to the new positions available, the online pet retailer is offering an extra $2 an hour to full time wages, up to $20 an hour depending on the role, and referral and sign-up bonuses of $500.

The company also said there are "opportunities for growth and promotion within the organization."

Those interested can find more information and apply here or visit the following locations for an on-the-spot interview: