Chester County works to get back to normal after police capture Cavalcante

Communities across Chester County were on lockdown during the 14-day manhunt of convicted murderer, Danelo Cavalcante.

EAST NANTMEAL, Pa. — East Nantmeal Township in Chester County is now bustling with activity, as people attempt to return to normal after a 14-day manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante.

Cavalcante, a convicted murderer, was on the run from police after escaping from the Chester County Prison. He was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“The fact that this kind of stuff was happening out here, it’s the last place I would think of this happening at," said Rick Reinhart, who lives in East Nantmeal Township.

“When I was watching the streams from people near my hometown, where I lived for 20 years, I was like, ‘Man, this is really happening,'" said Petra Fogwell, who lives in East Nantmeal Township.

Businesses like Village Optical saw their parking lots turn into ghost towns, as hundreds of police officers established a perimeter around East Nantmeal and combed through the area.

“We had a lot of cancellations and reschedules, due to the lack of sleep and people being on lockdown," said Michelle Sakal, an optometrist at Village Optical. "Everyone was keeping down and keeping their eyes peeled. Today, literally everyone is walking on air.”

Community schools and landmarks, like nearby Longwood Gardens, were closed as police searched in the nearby woods.

“As things escalated and they started to put perimeters and shut down really significant places in the community, I think we started to understand the ramifications of him escaping," said Blair Jones, who lives near the Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square.

With Cavalcante back in custody, people across Chester County are expressing relief and starting to return to normal.