Chefs show off their cooking skills and best recipes at 'Soup Cook Off' in Carlisle

Chefs served a variety of soups, chowder and chili.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Some of the best local chefs in Central Pennsylvania served their best recipe for a good cause.

Folks sampled soup at the 11th annual 'Soup Cook Off' on Sunday.

Chefs showcased their skills while competing for the charity of their choice.

This year, the event raises money for the AKT Foundation. A non-profit organization dedicated to providing essential items to people in need.

Organizers say the soup cook-off is the largest of its kinds in Central PA.

Some people challenged themselves to try all 40 soups.

"The chefs bring such a wonderful assortment and every chef here is bringing their A-game," said Soup Cook Off director, Bryan Siemon, "So you can go into it saying my favorite soup is clam chowder, try somebody's chili or bisque and be like wait I have a new favorite. Whatever your favorite is entering, is probably going to change because there is just too much to try."

The competition takes place twice a year.