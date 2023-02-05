Supporting, uniting baby loss survivors with Chasing the Rainbows | Give Local York

Bernice Quesenberry created the nonprofit Chasing the Rainbows as a support network for grieving parents after suddenly losing her 5 1/2-week-old daughter.

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York, a day of philanthropy designed to support the nonprofits helping people right in your own community, will take place from May 4 to 5.

As the event draws nearer, FOX43 is highlighting some of the nonprofits that will benefit from the donations.

Chasing the Rainbows is one of those organizations.

The nonprofit offers support groups, mentorships, care packages and more to families, couples and individuals who are dealing with infertility, miscarriage and pregnancy after loss.

Bernice Quesenberry, CEO and president of the organization, created the nonprofit after she and her partner suddenly lost their 5 1/2-week-old daughter.

"It was very overwhelming in the coming days and weeks to follow because what do you do?" she said. "Your whole life was just shifted. So having those volunteers—and we have a whole program that they go through and then they can mentor these families—that's what we're looking for. To bring a community around this."

Chasing the Rainbows reminds grieving parents that they are not alone in their struggle. Daily and weekly check-ins give them an outlet where they can talk to counselors and other people experiencing loss.

There are volunteer opportunities available for anyone who wants to get involved with Chasing the Rainbows.

"We want to be there pretty instantly after their loss," Quesenberry said. "Because they're going home from the hospital or they're leaving their doctor's appointment and they're leaving empty-armed, or they're leaving knowing that their future has completely changed at this point, envisioning a life with their child. So what we're trying to do is get them pretty immediately after that to get them into the support."

Organizers hope that the money raised from Give Local York will allow them to continue their current support group offerings and create even more. They also plan to bring on individual mentors to work with each parents' needs.

The organization will be downtown this weekend for York's First Friday event for anyone interesting in connecting with them.

Chasing the Rainbows also reaches further than just York County. The organization offers online support groups several times a week for anyone to join.

Those who want to follow along with the nonprofit's mission can find it on Facebook and Instagram.