'Chaotic' construction underway in Lancaster will be for future gain, says city official

LANCASTER, Pa. — If you've driven through Lancaster lately, you've probably noticed all of the construction projects underway.

Some projects have been going on for months now, and officials say there is more necessary roadwork to come.

Some visitors and people who live in the area are calling the situation a mess, so FOX43 decided to take a drive through the city Tuesday morning.

At the intersection of West James and North Prince Street, contractors for UGI Utilities are replacing the gas main. We watched as a tractor trailer became stuck because of the construction. We also heard drivers honk several times while waiting in traffic. Officials say the work on North Prince Street will continue late through the 2020 construction season.

The construction is reducing the number of available parking spots in the city, and some residents say it's also reducing the flow of traffic.

"It's like everywhere you go on the street, there's always construction," said Margaret Walker, a city resident. "The colleges are down there - F&M - as well as the hospital over here so the construction is really backing everyone up."

For the time being, drivers on several parts of Prince Street have just one bumpy lane of travel.

"It's just chaos," said Walker.

On parts of Lime Street, it's a similar picture. Officials say more contractors for UGI are replacing the gas main, and again, the work is expected to continue through the end of the year. Soon, there will be more signs and cones too with paving set to begin on 8 different streets later this month.

Officials say the following streets will be impacted:

Hagar Street – From Prince Street to Queen Street

Franklin Street – From King Street to Chestnut street

Prospect Street – From Manor Street to Wabank Street

Conestoga Street – From Prince Street to Queen Street

Broad Street – From Chestnut Street to Lehigh Avenue

New Street – From Duke Street to Plum Street

Green Street – From Rockland Street to Ann Street

James St. – From Duke Street to Prince Street

"We certainly do feel their pain. We understand they're impatient. I'm impatient too," said Steve Campbell, Director of Public Works for the City of Lancaster.

Campbell lives in the city and drives the streets too.

"Please try to be patient," said Campbell. "It's good infrastructure we're getting done. It's necessary infrastructure we're getting done."

He says COVID-19 restrictions put a halt on some of the work which is why it's taking longer than necessary.

"We're trying make sure it's coordinated properly so we don't have to interrupt for those streets anytime in the near future. For several years, those streets will be good," he added.

Essentially, Campbell says, it's some driving pain now for future gain. He adds it's just a matter of the weather cooperating and the pandemic not throwing any additional wrenches into the plan.

Some of the roadwork work could extend into 2021.