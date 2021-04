The changes include expanded Sunday hunting opportunities.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some good news came out on Saturday from the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners.

A few changes are coming to the 2021 hunting seasons, including expanded Sunday hunting opportunities.

Sundays during archery deer and bear seasons will also be open for other animals in season.

Another change to help simplify regulations includes a 14-day period for both antlered and antler-less deer across the state.