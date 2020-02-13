Woman facing charges after allegedly using box cutter to injure victim during altercation in Chambersburg

Sucely Recionos-Gonzalez, 22, is facing simple assault charges for her role in the incident.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly slicing a victim with a box cutter during an altercation.

Sucely Recinos-Gonzalez, 22, is facing simple assault charges for her role in the incident.

On February 8 around 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of South Second Street in Chambersburg to help Recinos-Gonzalez in removing some of her property from the residence.

Upon arrival, police found that a physical altercation had taken place between Recinos-Gonzalez and the victim, who suffered injuries including a cut on his left arm.

Police determined that Recinos-Gonzalez had cut the victim with a box cutter.