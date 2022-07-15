Chambersburg police warn against fake Facebook post about baby kidnapping

Further investigation revealed that the subject that created the post has created similar posts in several other locations across the United States.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg police are warning the public against another viral fake post circulating around Facebook.

The Chambersburg Police Department was contacted by The Chambersburg Hospital regarding a social media post that claimed a newborn child had been kidnapped.

The image below is what the circulating Facebook post typically looks like. The post reads:

Community alert: This woman impersonated herself as a nurse and stole a 2-day old baby boy from a local hospital in Plant City. She was caught on camera and is on the loose, if anyone sees her please report this to your nearest police station and please share this post so we help the 27-year-old first-time mother in reuniting with her son.

No such incident occurred at the hospital, according to police.

Further investigation revealed that the subject that created the post has created similar posts in several other locations across the United States. The attached post is from Florida.