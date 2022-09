CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for a teen last seen 12 days ago.

Scalino Dieujuste was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 15.

Police are looking for any information regarding his location. Those with knowledge of Diejuste's whereabouts have been encouraged to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on CRIMEWATCH.