Chambersburg police search for missing 19-year-old woman

The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for Zoe Mackellar, a 19-year-old woman who was last seen with a person named Cyncere Niamari Brown on Monday.
Credit: Chambersburg Police Department

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for Zoe Mackellar, a 19-year-old woman who was last seen with a person named Cyncere Niamari Brown on Aug. 15. 

Mackellar is described as having brown hair, and brown eyes.

She stands 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds, according to police. 

Mackellar drives a gray, 2010 Mercury Milan and is possibly in that vehicle with Brown.

If Mackellar is seen or if you know her whereabouts, you can contact The Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

