Chambersburg police search for missing teen

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg police are actively searching for Kebeh Gayweh, 14.
Gayweh was last seen on June 23 around 11:15 p.m. at her home on Whitley Drive and was wearing black knee-high boots and a mustard-colored jacket. She is approximately 5'5", 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
It is thought that Gayweh could be in the Philadelphia or Harrisburg areas.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can submit a tip or contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.