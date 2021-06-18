Chambersburg police investigating after person shoots into home and strikes occupant

At this time, police said this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is investigating after an individual shot at a home multiple times and struck an individual inside on Friday night.

Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m, on the 300 block of West Catherine Street. Police found multiple shell casings in the street upon arrival.

There is no word on the extent of the individual's injuries who was struck.

The suspect fled the area in a dark-colored Honda sedan, according to officials.