Chambersburg Police Department warns of Facebook misinformation post

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department warned users on Wednesday of a fake post circulating Facebook.

The fake post shows the mugshots of a man and woman and warns residents that they were responsible for attacking a single mother.

The post reads: "Warning. The public around Chambersburg/Franklin County Pa. is being warned to be alert and vigilant. These 2 go around Chambersburg claiming to be homeless, seeking help, then they attack you. They are on the run and are very dangerous. They attacked a 33 year old single mom with a knife 2 days ago leaving her struggling for her life. If you see them please report to the police to be careful. Warn others."

The individual who posted this message is Brian Muchabaiwa. The profile lists that Muchabaiwa went to Mufakose 4 High School, which an internet search reveals this school is located in Zimbabwe, Africa, according to police.

The information being shared is not relevant to Chambersburg residents, nor are the individuals pictured in the post in Chambersburg attacking people, according to police.

The Chambersburg Police Department cautioned that before sharing posts on Facebook, residents should verify the truthfulness of the post. They note that while sharing news of this nature is helpful, it's only helpful if it's factual.

News of this nature that is false can cause unnecessary fear and anxiety, according to Chambersburg police. The department works to provide the public with accurate and timely information about crime in Chambersburg through Crimewatch.