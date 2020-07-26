x
Chambersburg man arrested after using flashing blue lights and displaying fire services emblems on his vehicle

Christopher Garrison, 28, is not a member of any fire or emergency services, police said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested after using flashing blue lights and displaying fire and emergency service stickers and emblems on his vehicle after a crash in St. Thomas Township, according to police. 

Officials say on July 22, police investigated a vehicle crash in Lincoln Way West and Schoolhouse Road and it was brought to their attention that Christopher Garrison, 28, allegedly impersonated a public servant. 

Garrison is not a member of any fire or emergency services, police said.

Officials say he drove a 2000 gold Chevrolet Blazer, which had a caution bar on the rear of the car and included the Franklin Fire Company, Station 4 emblem. 

Anyone that witnessed similar situations regarding the man or vehicle is asked to contact Chambersburg police. 

