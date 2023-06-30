Chambersburg Mall closes after final tenant vacates space

According to Michael L. Ross, the president of the Franklin County Area Development Corporation, the mall's last tenant, Black Rose Antiques is vacating.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Mall is officially closing its doors.

The corporation is reportedly working closely with the mall's property owner, NAMDAR Realty, regarding the future of the building.