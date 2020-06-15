Police seek to identify persons of interest who allegedly displaying handgun during argument in Chambersburg

Police are searching for the above pictured persons of interest who may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are seeking to identify persons of interest that may have been involved in a verbal confrontation with motorists in which a handgun was displayed.

On June 12 around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Harrison Avenue and East Catherine Street in Chambersburg for a report of someone flashing a handgun during a verbal confrontation.

According to police, three young men were walking in an alley when they had a verbal confrontation with a motorist.

During the confrontation, one of the men allegedly displayed a small black pistol before walking away.

Police are seeking to identify the above pictured men, who may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation.

Authorities say they are persons of interest, but not necessarily suspects at this time.