ChambersFest 2023 kicks off with a delicious start

ChambersFest 2023 began on Saturday with its 1-mile memorial walk and Scoop-a-palooza ice cream event.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — We all scream for ice cream!

Saturday marked the beginning of ChambersFest 2023 with the 19th Annual Tim & Susan Cook Memorial 1-Mile Race/Walk and the popular Scoop-a-palooza event at Chambersburg Area Senior High School in Franklin County.

Event organizers estimate more than eight-hundred guests visited Scoop-a-palooza, bringing the greater Chambersburg community closer together.

“When we get people together and get them a little ice cream and they’re having fun and they’re seeing what this goes toward,” said Dan Bear, Board Member for Greater Chambersburg Chamber Foundation (GCCF).

Scoop-a-palooza offers just a small taste of what’s in store at this year’s ChambersFest. Organizers like Ginny Harriger, Executive Director of GCCF said the highly anticipated week of events has been going on since 1986.

“ChambersFest is a good way for us to kind of highlight what we already know about our area,” Harriger said.

The festival also highlights local businesses by giving them exposure. Restaurant Week and Old Market Day are a few other events offered throughout the week. Harriger said community partnerships make it all possible.

“It’s just a great way to bring all of those different entities within the organizations that’re already collaborating and then brining the community in as well," Harriger added.

Revenue earned from ChambersFest events goes right back to the foundation and its programs.

“You don’t realize what you’re doing to help impact our schools and our workforce development work, the leadership and the community leadership programs,” Harriger said.

“The foundation (GCCF) is primarily focused on education, grants, and workforce development,” Bear added.