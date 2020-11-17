Chambersburg Area Middle School North transitioning to virtual learning tentatively until Dec. 3

As a result, a significant number of teachers and teacher assistants at the school will be unable to provide in-person instruction due to staffing limitations.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Chambersburg Area Middle School North will be transitioning to virtual learning tentatively starting Tuesday until Dec. 3, school officials announced Monday, after being notified of a positive case of COVID-19.

As a result, a significant number of teachers and teacher assistants at the school will be unable to provide in-person instruction due to staffing limitations and quarantine measures as outlined by the CDC and state department of health.

Virtual instruction will begin for all students at the regularly scheduled time. The school office will be open Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for any student, AA or BB, to retrieve their Chromebook and personal belongings, school officials said.

Teachers will communicate directly with families on both the AA and BB schedules regarding the continuity of education during the closure.

Additionally, school bus 702 was determined to have a confirmed case present during a route, according to school officials.

Officials say school buses use seating charts to assist in contact tracing and students needing to transition to virtual learning will be contacted directly by the department of health.