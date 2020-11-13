Chambersburg Area High School moves to online classes after positive COVID-19 cases

Virtual classes begin Nov. 12 and the tentative return date for in-person teaching is Dec. 3.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, the Chambersburg Area High School announced their move to online classes starting on Nov. 12, after a positive case of COVID-19.

The current case and previous COVID-19 cases have left many staff members unable to provide in-person teaching. The school said the move to online classes is out of an abundance of caution.

Return to in-person classes is tentatively planned for Dec. 3.

People who were in direct contact with the COVID-19 positive person will be contacted by school staff.

Students, in both AA and BB schedules, can pick up personal items from the school on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Online classes will start at 12:15 p.m.