Truck driver charged in death of two siblings in 2021 crash is extradited to Lancaster County from Florida

Cesar Torres, 38, is charged with vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the deaths of Brandie and Leonard Kaspar in East Petersburg.

The tractor trailer truck driver charged in a crash that killed two Lancaster County siblings in East Petersburg last year is now in back in Central Pennsylvania to face trial after being extradited from Florida, according to police.

Cesar Torres, 38, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, is being held in Lancaster County Prison after being taken into custody by the Broward County Sheriff's Office in April, shortly after a warrant for his arrest was issued by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Torres is charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter in connection to a May 22, 2021 crash that killed siblings Brandie and Leonard Kasper of Mount Joy, police say.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Graystone Road in East Petersburg.

The Kaspers were traveling in a pickup truck that was struck by a tractor trailer driven by Torres at the intersection. The siblings were pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery crash, which engulfed both vehicles, police said.

Torres was not injured in the crash, according to police.

After a lengthy investigation that included a crash reconstruction, charges were filed against Torres for his alleged role in the crash, police say.

In addition to the vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter charges, Torres also faces summary offenses of failure to stop at a red signal and driving at a safe speed, according to police.