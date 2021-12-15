Central York School District fires teacher accused of threatening school officials during disagreement over COVID-19 safety measures

Chad Gerrick, 50, was arrested in October for allegedly threatening to shoot school officials after a plastic barrier he had erected in his classroom was removed.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Central York School District has fired an elementary school teacher accused of threatening to shoot school officials during a disagreement over COVID-19 safety measures in his classroom earlier this year.

Chad Gerrick, a teacher at Sinking Spring Elementary School, was arrested in October after allegedly threatening to "shoot all them... at the ESC," referring to the Central York Educational Service Center, after a plastic barrier erected in his classroom as a safety measure against COVID-19 was removed, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Gerrick also allegedly said that if he got sick with COVID-19, he would "come to school and spread COVID to everyone I can," according to police.

The Central York School Board voted to fire Garrick at its meeting Monday night, a school district spokesperson said.

Gerrick was a science at mathematics teacher at Sinking Spring Elementary.

Police claim Gerrick, 50, of Manchester Township, was angered by a conversation he'd had with members of the school administration after a plastic barrier he had erected in his classroom as a safety measure against COVID-19 was removed by the school's maintenance staff in early October.

A worker who claimed to have heard Gerrick make the statements reported the incident to school administration and submitted a written account of her recollection, according to police.

Gerrick was initially suspended by the school pending an investigation of the allegations against him.