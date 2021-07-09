Students at Central York High School hold protest after district bans materials by Black and Latino authors that discuss race in America

Students will protest 7:15 a.m. every day until Central York's School District Board meeting on Sept. 13.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Over 50 attended Central York High School's protest after the school district banned materials by Black and Latino authors that discuss race in America to serve as educational resources

The walk-in protest was held by the student organization — the Panther Anti-Racist Union (PARU). Students will protest 7:15 a.m. every day until Central York's School District Board meeting on Sept. 13.

The community then will voice their concern to the board in hopes the ban will be overturned.

"If teachers have these limited resources to teach from, there's not going to be a holistic education in any way," said Edha Gupta, senior at Central York and executive officer for PARU. "I've been in the district since I was in pre-school and I've faced countless racism because you know there was just this miseducation and ignorance that people had."

Students say the decision to probit the material was implemented this summer.

Gupta said months prior to this decision she talked to the board about incorporating more diversity in the school's curriculum such as having an African-American studies course.

"Even though I didn't think that those actions were going to be immediate, I didn't think the actions they would take would be the complete opposite," said Gupta.

Ben Hodge, the PARU teacher advisor, says this decision isn't in agreement with the school's Diversity Education Committee's history which was created 15 years ago.

"It's a little confusing as to why it's suddenly being not a part of our DNA anymore," said Hodge.

Olivia Pituch, who is also a senior and executive officer for PARU, has read some of these banned resources and says students and teachers should be able to utilize these materials.

"People need to be taught this so that they can help understand diversity and just be accepting," said Pituch. "I feel like these resources are really, really important for our district to have."

Christina Ellis, senior at Central York said it's about educating the next generation.

"It needs to be in a way that we get the message out to them clearly and not just shoot over it or try to undermine it but clearly state to them what really happened in our history," said Ellis.