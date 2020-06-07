Central Pennsylvania WWII round table cancels meetings due to pandemic

The monthly meetings, which are held free of charge, feature speakers that are mostly WWII veterans. They usually speak on topics relevant to the war.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Central Pennsylvania World War II round table has cancelled its monthly meetings until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was posted on the group's website.

The round table consists of monthly meetings that are held at Grace United Methodist Church in Hummelstown free of charge. Quite often, they feature speakers, mostly WWII veterans, that offer knowledge on topics relevant to the war.

According to the organization's website, the meetings feature an option pre-meeting dinner, and are open to all.