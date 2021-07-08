Central Pa. marine reunites with dog he bonded with while deployed

It was a reunion two years in the making.

YORK, Pa. — Kyle Loconte was stationed in the country of Georgia as a US Marine Lance Corporal in 2018, when he met one of the stray dogs at the base named Ashley.

“When I was under the truck she came out, it was like oh there’s Ashley. I got out of the truck and I immediately cuddled her. She wanted pats and belly rubs, she was so sweet," said Loconte.

As time went by, their bond grew stronger and stronger.

“On all my social media accounts on like Facebook and Instagram and stuff, I started making like weekly ash posts, it's what I call them, and it was basically a selfie or a video of ash and I posted it there," said Loconte.

In mid 2019, it was time for Kyle to leave Georgia.

He says it was extra hard having to leave knowing Ashley would not be able to go with him.

“Cause you left and you didn’t know if you were going to see her again, you didn’t know if you were going to get pictures. I didn’t, and so it sucked, when you got back it felt like a part of you was left there," said Loconte.

After that Kyle made many attempts to bring her to the us, with no luck.

Until last month, when he received the news he had been wishing for.

“They’re going to gather all the strays and bring them back to the united states and she was wondering if you were still interested in ash because ash still doesn’t have a home and I was like omg yeah, I’ll take her. I’ll absolutely take her," said Loconte.

“Now that we have her home is such a big comfort. Cause it’s like almost like I have a part of Georgia now that is permanently with me. like I have it back," said Loconte.

Ashley is now with Kyle’s parents in York while he finishes his training program, but he says he can’t wait until he’s reunited with her for good.

“It’s just really exciting, it’s really heartwarming," said Loconte.