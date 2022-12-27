Brrrrr!!! Here's a list of polar plunges you can take on New Year's Day in Central PA

The Humane Society of Harrisburg, Special Olympics of PA and Developmental and Disability Services of Lebanon County are all hosting events on Jan. 1.

YORK, Pa. — If you're looking to welcome in 2023 with a frigid dip into Central Pennsylvania waters, you're not alone.

Hundreds of local residents will take the plunge to raise money for worthwhile causes at polar plunge events across the region on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Here's a list of the major events in Central PA.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg

The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area will host a Penguin Plunge at Harrisburg's City Island on Sunday, Jan. 1.

The Penguin Plunge will be celebrating 25 years in 2022, and the event has become a true tradition for many in Central PA. Participants raise funds to support the homeless animals of Central PA, then come together on New Years Day to plunge into the icy cold Susquehanna River. Hundreds more come to cheer on and watch these animal welfare warriors!

In addition to the Plunge, the event features a Pre-Plunge Chill Out Zone with food, beverage, activities and a place to hang out and get ready for the big event!

Click here for more information.

LEBANON COUNTY

Grantville

Developmental and Disability Services of Lebanon Valley will host its 32nd annual Polar Bear Plunge for a Cause on Sunday, Jan. 1 at the Wind in the Willows event space, 35 Webster School Road.

Gates open for a pre-plunge party at 10:30 a.m., with the plunge to follow at noon.

Those who raise $100 or more will receive a free t-shirt at Wind in the Willows on January 1.

Click here for more details.

YORK COUNTY

Wellsville

The Special Olympics of Pennsylvania will host the Capital Area Polar Plunge on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Gifford Pinchot State Park. The first plunge is set for noon.

Registration costs $50; all registrants will receive a 2023 Capital Area Region Plunge 2023 t-shirt.

Participants should show up ready to plunge in proper attire on plunge day.