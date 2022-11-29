15 central Pennsylvania organizations dedicated to creating healthier neighborhoods receive $10,000 grants

Rite Aid Healthy Futures awarded more than $4 million in grants to nonprofits across the country on Giving Tuesday.

Each of the 415 awarded nonprofits will receive a $10,000 grant.

“Change can drive change,” Matt DeCamara, executive director of Rite Aid Healthy Futures, said, via press release. “Thanks to generous Rite Aid customers, more than 400 grassroots nonprofits can continue their important work, all while restoring hope, resiliency and self-esteem in children. When kids are healthy, they can unlock their potential, dream big and create their own bright future.”

Fifteen organizations in central Pennsylvania will receive a grant:

Aaron’s Acres, Lancaster

Aevidum, Lititz

Caitlin’s Smiles, Harrisburg

Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association, Grantville

Girls on the Run Mid-State PA, Enola

Graceful Acres, Halifax

The Joshua Group, Harrisburg

Leg Up Farm, Mount Wolf

Mechanicsburg Learning Center, Mechanicsburg

Medard’s House, New Cumberland

Nativity School of Harrisburg, Harrisburg

The Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg & Shippensburg, Shippensburg

The Center for Youth and Community Development, Gettysburg

Vista Autism Services, Hershey

York Day Early Learning, York

These organizations, along with all those that Rite Aid Healthy Future awards grant money to, address critical health needs for children, including education; mental and emotional wellness; crisis prevention and awareness; and disease and disability management.

According to Rite Aid, the funded nonprofit organizations include homeless shelters, foster care organizations, food banks, child abuse prevention centers, therapeutic care facilities for chronically ill children and more.

The grant money can help charities stay afloat and serve their communities amid rising inflation and cost of goods.

“During these extraordinary times, we continue to see the harsh realities of inequities and health disparities affecting children through hunger, homelessness, poverty and a growing mental health crisis,” said DeCamara. “We offer our deepest gratitude to those dedicated organizations, staff and volunteers that wake up each day to make their neighborhoods even stronger, as well as those Rite Aid customers who support their incredible work.”