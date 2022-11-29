15 central Pennsylvania organizations dedicated to creating healthier neighborhoods receive $10,000 grants

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In honor of Giving Tuesday, Rite Aid Healthy Futures announced they are giving $4 million to nonprofits across the country.
Each of the 415 awarded nonprofits will receive a $10,000 grant.
“Change can drive change,” Matt DeCamara, executive director of Rite Aid Healthy Futures, said, via press release. “Thanks to generous Rite Aid customers, more than 400 grassroots nonprofits can continue their important work, all while restoring hope, resiliency and self-esteem in children. When kids are healthy, they can unlock their potential, dream big and create their own bright future.”
Fifteen organizations in central Pennsylvania will receive a grant:
- Aaron’s Acres, Lancaster
- Aevidum, Lititz
- Caitlin’s Smiles, Harrisburg
- Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association, Grantville
- Girls on the Run Mid-State PA, Enola
- Graceful Acres, Halifax
- The Joshua Group, Harrisburg
- Leg Up Farm, Mount Wolf
- Mechanicsburg Learning Center, Mechanicsburg
- Medard’s House, New Cumberland
- Nativity School of Harrisburg, Harrisburg
- The Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg & Shippensburg, Shippensburg
- The Center for Youth and Community Development, Gettysburg
- Vista Autism Services, Hershey
- York Day Early Learning, York
These organizations, along with all those that Rite Aid Healthy Future awards grant money to, address critical health needs for children, including education; mental and emotional wellness; crisis prevention and awareness; and disease and disability management.
According to Rite Aid, the funded nonprofit organizations include homeless shelters, foster care organizations, food banks, child abuse prevention centers, therapeutic care facilities for chronically ill children and more.
The grant money can help charities stay afloat and serve their communities amid rising inflation and cost of goods.
“During these extraordinary times, we continue to see the harsh realities of inequities and health disparities affecting children through hunger, homelessness, poverty and a growing mental health crisis,” said DeCamara. “We offer our deepest gratitude to those dedicated organizations, staff and volunteers that wake up each day to make their neighborhoods even stronger, as well as those Rite Aid customers who support their incredible work.”
The grant funds come from customer donations when Rite Aid guests choose to round up their purchase when they check out. The money then goes to the KidCents customer fundraising program.