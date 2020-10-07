Central Penn Field Hockey selected as 2020 National Club of the Year by USA Field Hockey

CPFH was selected from youth club programs throughout the nation based on their commitment to player development and expanding the game of field hockey.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — USA Field Hockey has awarded Central Penn Field Hockey (CPFH), a Camp Hill based youth field hockey club, the 2020 National Club of the Year Award.

CPFH was selected from youth club programs throughout the nation based on their commitment to player development, expanding the game of field hockey and their continued rise in the USA Field Hockey and MaxField Hockey National Club rankings, according to a release.

This past winter, CPFH’s top U12 and U19 club teams placed second and third in the nation at the USA Field Hockey Indoor National Championships and their U16 travel team placed first in their age division at the highly competitive USA Field Hockey Disney Showcase.

The club was founded in 2012 by Dillsburg resident and club director Belinda Heltzel through Central Penn Mini Sticks with just a handful of players, mostly from families that she already knew.

Central Penn Mini Sticks then grew into CPFH. CPFH now has over 275 players, both female and male, ranging from ages 5 to 18 years in U10 to U19 divisions and has developed that has competed at top USA Field Hockey tournaments.

CPFH is ranked second in Pennsylvania by MaxField Hockey, a designation for youth clubs based on points accumulated at various sanctioned events throughout the year. Since the club’s inception, Heltzel has coached and developed players that are highly recognized and recruited by college field hockey coaches. The class of 2020 has 16 players advancing to collegiate field hockey careers.

“We are greatly appreciative of USA Field Hockey and their desire to help grow the sport,” Heltzel said. “This recognition means the world to our players, coaches and families as a validation of all their hard work and dedication. They are incredibly deserving of this honor. I’m grateful that we can continue to highlight field hockey in the Central PA area and more importantly work to enrich the lives of our athletes.”

USA Field Hockey Executive Director, Simon Hoskins, said field hockey brings opportunity to their community and surrounding areas.