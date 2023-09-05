3 south central Pa. teachers up for state Teacher of the Year award

Three teachers from school districts in south central Pennsylvania were nominated for the commonwealth's Teacher of the Year award.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 9.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today announced the names of 12 educators nominated to be the 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

Three of those instructors are from south central Pennsylvania:

Anthony Angelini, Conewago Valley School District

Jonathan Bickel, Eastern Lebanon School District

Ashlie Crosson, Mifflin County School District

“The Shapiro Administration commends these excellent educators for their commitment to their schools, students, and communities—and there is no better time to celebrate them than during Teacher Appreciation Week,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “Engaged and enthusiastic teachers inspire their students to reach infinite possibilities of success, and can quite literally impact learners for life.”

The finalists from elsewhere in the commonwealth are:

Brittney Bell, Carmichaels Area School District

Benjamin Hoffman, Kutztown Area School District

Rachel Kalberer, Norwin School District

Heather Kilgore, Chester County Intermediate Unit

Stephanie Machmer, Jersey Shore Area School District

Aspen Mock, Forest Hills School District

Justin Ward, Laurel Highlands School District

Sharon Williams, Rose Tree Media School District

Sally Ann Wojcik, School District of Philadelphia

Each year, the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania’s school-aged children.