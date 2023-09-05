3 south central Pa. teachers up for state Teacher of the Year award

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 9.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today announced the names of 12 educators nominated to be the 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.
Three of those instructors are from south central Pennsylvania:
- Anthony Angelini, Conewago Valley School District
- Jonathan Bickel, Eastern Lebanon School District
- Ashlie Crosson, Mifflin County School District
“The Shapiro Administration commends these excellent educators for their commitment to their schools, students, and communities—and there is no better time to celebrate them than during Teacher Appreciation Week,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “Engaged and enthusiastic teachers inspire their students to reach infinite possibilities of success, and can quite literally impact learners for life.”
The finalists from elsewhere in the commonwealth are:
- Brittney Bell, Carmichaels Area School District
- Benjamin Hoffman, Kutztown Area School District
- Rachel Kalberer, Norwin School District
- Heather Kilgore, Chester County Intermediate Unit
- Stephanie Machmer, Jersey Shore Area School District
- Aspen Mock, Forest Hills School District
- Justin Ward, Laurel Highlands School District
- Sharon Williams, Rose Tree Media School District
- Sally Ann Wojcik, School District of Philadelphia
Each year, the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania’s school-aged children.
The 12 finalists are selected from applicants and recognized in Harrisburg each fall. Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year will be announced at a state awards ceremony in December and represents the commonwealth at various national, regional and local functions culminating in the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House.