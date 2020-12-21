Central PA food bank sees rise in volunteers during holidays, pandemic

Some companies in our area decide to skip holiday office parties due to pandemic and give back to the community instead.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — With the pandemic and holidays around, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank saw an increase in volunteers.

Food distribution grew more than 40% over the same time last year, according to Amy Hill, Director of Community Engagement at Central PA Food Bank.

People from several companies volunteered to pack food boxes for those who need some extra help keeping food on the table.

Hill said the rise in volunteers shows how many people adapted to the pandemic for the holidays and the common good.

"It's remarkable, the Central Pennsylvania community is genuinely generous," said Hill, "We also have some groups of people who normally would sort of gather for the holidays who are choosing to come and volunteer with us because they can spread out. They can be socially distant. They can still spend some time together and do some good for the community at the same time."