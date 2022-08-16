Restaurants in Central Pa. are adjusting their their meal prices amid rise in inflation

Greystone Public House in Lower Paxton Township says they’ve had to increase some of the food prices by almost 30%.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As a way to combat inflation, many local restaurants have been forced to raise menu prices.

"Like most places, we’ve had to do some price increases, across the board," said General Manager Bill Collier.

The restaurant says they’ve also been working with their suppliers to find value-added items.

“When crab prices really went through the roof, we actually switched over to a Chilean Sea Bass, that we have on the menu now. So it’s a little bit of a value added to the customer cause the price stays lower but it still has that same great flavor," said Collier.

The Handsome Cab in York has also made adjustments in order to combat inflation.

“We’ve had to raise prices, we’ve had to change the menu, certain things had to come off, because of the price," said Owner Robert Godfrey.

They say meals like scallops had to go off the menu because the price was increasing up to $50.

The businesses say the situation has been frustrating and has created a lot of challenges for them.

“We’ve really been doing our best to make sure [we] put our guests forward, but we also [have] got to make sure that we are staying afloat," said Collier.

The businesses add that they’ve been offering happy hour, bringing in live music, and doing specials on menus as a way to bring people in.