Central Pa. rescues concerned over increase in pet abandonment

“When the person opens that car door and lets that cat out, they’re done. We’re the ones that see that cat emaciated, starving. They can't thrive by themselves."

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Kala Moore, who lives in Conewago Township, York County says her barn has become a dumping ground for cats left behind by their owners.

“People see the barn and they think ‘Oh, this is a good place to drop them off,'" said Moore.

She says she has created a small shelter outside her home for cats seeking refuge from the cold.

“Sometimes we’re successful in trapping and getting them in where they need to be, and sometimes, unfortunately, they disappear before that hope can get there," said Moore.

Carol Molina with Feline Solutions believes inflation is part of the reason behind people abandoning their pets.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost to own a pet, including veterinary services, is up 10.8% from November of 2021.

“Cat food prices went up [and] salaries are going down, hours are getting cut, so the cats get cut," said Molina.

She says people who drop off their pets in remote or abandoned places don’t tend to think about the outcome that this will have on the animal.