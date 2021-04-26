Residents in Central PA react to Covid-19 surge in India

“Unfortunately the situation is out control."

YORK, Pa. — “They are scared. I'm scared sitting here obviously thinking about my family," said Dr. Maulik Patel.

Dr. Maulik has been following the situation in India closely.

His parents and other relatives who still live there keep him up to date on what’s going on.

A family friend explained to him that one of the biggest issues they’re seeing is lack of hospital beds, medicine and oxygen supply.

“Hospital told him that we don’t have enough oxygen and it will run out in the next 24 hours," said Dr. Maulik.

Dr. Maulik says the family had to arrange for oxygen themselves.

India has seen its worst surge of covid-19 yet, reporting over 200,000 new cases and 2,000 deaths everyday.

“Unfortunately the situation is out control," said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nitin Patel.

Hospitals, like many across the world are feeling the strain.

“Number of the hospitals and the resources available, it’s much lesser, like if you compared to developed countries. so that hospital bed to the patient population ratio is not that good," said Dr. Nitin.

The country has been dealing with the pandemic for about a year now. So many are wondering...Why the sudden surge?

Dr. Maulik says there are some factors that could have played a role. One is the ongoing election.

“They do the street rallies tour and they’re walking in the street and people are following them and all those things. nobody is wearing a mask and there’s no social distancing there," said Dr. Maulik.

Another factor is a recent religious ceremony that took place.

“There almost close to a million people that got together, did prayers and this and that...And here we go," said Dr. Maulik.

And unlike the U.S, Dr. Maulik says India cannot afford a complete lockdown.

“There are daily wage people who work on everyday wages...How are they going to survive," said Dr. Maulik.