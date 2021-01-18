Virtual events to be hosted across Central Pa. for MLK Day of Service

The livestreamed events will focus on food, health and housing concerns.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — MLK Day for many people means a day of service. The motto of the day is, 'A day on, not a day off.' In Harrisburg, volunteers will come together for virtual events, along with a clean up effort in the Allison Hill neighborhood, for the 12th annual Central PA MLK Day of Service. Its theme this year is, neighbors helping neighbors, with a focus on health, food and housing concerns.

The MLK Day of Service will kick off with an outdoor opening ceremony at Wildheart Ministries in Harrisburg at 9am. Volunteers will gather to begin their cleanup efforts in the Allison Hill neighborhood.

However, the MLK Day of Service is mostly virtual this year. A full day of community discussions, information sessions and activities for children will take place via Zoom and Facebook Live.