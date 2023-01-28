Central Pa. man dies in skiing accident in Colorado

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A 27-year-old Central Pa. man living in Colorado died Thursday from a skiing accident.
Pitkin County Coroner's Office says Tyler James Updegraff, who lived in Silverthorne, died after he was injured in an accident on the first jump feature in Makaha Terrain Park in Snowmass.
His manner of death is listed as accidental but the cause of his death is pending medical review.
Updegraff was a former Cumberland Valley football player. On Saturday, the Cumberland Valley Football Facebook page dedicated a post to the former player.
Aspen Snowmass shared the statement below on Thursday regarding the accident:
Today, Thursday, January 26, there was an accident in the Makaha Terrain Park on Snowmass that resulted in a fatality. Snowmass ski patrol received a call at 2:24 pm reporting a crash in the landing zone of the first jump in the park. Patrol responded immediately and found the individual unresponsive. They initiated advance life-saving measures and continued these actions as they transported the man to the base of the ski area. The man, a 27-year old was pronounced dead at the Snowmass Clinic. He was skiing with others at the time of the accident and was wearing a helmet. This is a tragic accident and our hearts go out to his family and friends.