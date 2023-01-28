Central Pa. man dies in skiing accident in Colorado

Today, Thursday, January 26, there was an accident in the Makaha Terrain Park on Snowmass that resulted in a fatality. Snowmass ski patrol received a call at 2:24 pm reporting a crash in the landing zone of the first jump in the park. Patrol responded immediately and found the individual unresponsive. They initiated advance life-saving measures and continued these actions as they transported the man to the base of the ski area. The man, a 27-year old was pronounced dead at the Snowmass Clinic. He was skiing with others at the time of the accident and was wearing a helmet. This is a tragic accident and our hearts go out to his family and friends.