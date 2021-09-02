Central PA Food Bank's Virtual Food Drives are a new, safe way to help those in need across the region

Every dollar raised through the Virtual Food Drive will help the Food Bank distribute more than six healthy meals to those in need in Central PA, the Food Bank said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is reminding potential donors of its Virtual Food Drive, a new way for the organization to raise funds.

Launched late last year, the Virtual Food Drive is an online tool that allows individuals and organizations to raise funds to help the Food Bank purchase and distribute large quantities of fresh, nutritious and shelf stable healthy foods at deeply reduced rates, the organization said.

Every dollar raised through the Virtual Food Drive will help the Food Bank distribute more than six healthy meals to those in need throughout 27 central Pennsylvania counties, the Food Bank said.

“The Virtual Food Drive tool allows the community to raise vital funds for the Food Bank so that we can acquire certain healthy foods that are not donated in sufficient quantities,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “Like online shopping, Virtual Food Drives are safe, easy and fun. Our new platform will enhance our donors’ experience and allow us to raise more funding to help meet the extraordinary demand for nutritious food assistance in our region.”

The Food Bank said it is currently serving more than 200,000 people per month through its network of 1,000 partner agencies and programs, and distributes more than 1.3 million pounds of food per week.

Hosting a virtual food drive allows individuals and community members reach more of those in need by helping the Food Bank purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy and center-of-the-plate proteins, in addition to non-perishable food items.

Virtual Food Drives are a simple and immediate way to help end hunger in central Pennsylvania, the Food Bank said.

Virtual Food Drives can be done anywhere, and many individuals and organizations are already taking part and helping to give back in their communities, according to the Food Bank.

Deloitte, a global tax, consulting and financial services firm with an office in Harrisburg, has been a regular participant in Virtual Food Drives, raising more than $25,000 to date, the Food Bank said.

Deloitte’s support has allowed the Food Bank to provide more than 150,000 meals in central Pennsylvania, the organization said.

“Deloitte’s people are driven by a commitment to making an impact that matters. For 15 years, we have held successful Food Drives at our offices to benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank,” said Deb Ferreira, managing director at Deloitte. “As the pandemic shifted how we support our communities, we eagerly transitioned to the Food Bank’s new Virtual Food Drive platform. It’s interactive, easy to use, and always available to accept donations for local families in need.”

Anyone interested in starting a Virtual Food Drive on behalf of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is encouraged to visit www.centralpafoodbank.org. Instructions for setting up a drive can be found under the Ways to Give tab.