Central PA couple shares hurdles to get married amid the pandemic

The couple ended up cancelling the big wedding they had planned and dreamed about.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Amber and Beau started planning their wedding immediately after getting engaged in 2019. Their big day was set for June 7th 2020.

"We had our place booked in August of 2019. that included the caterer, and we were just finishing the last touches before everything went down," said Amber McCarver.

In February of 2020, when Covid-19 was starting to spread around the world, both of their moms grew concern of their honeymoon plans to Bali.

"And then in March, when things started to go downhill, it wasn’t just the honeymoon that we had to worry about, it was the wedding and we were just like oh my gosh, cause we never thought that--that would be something we had to think about," said Amber.

The couple ended up cancelling the big wedding they had planned and dreamed about.

And they’re not the only ones, according to the Washington post about 80 percent of couples postponed or cancelled their ceremonies when the pandemic hit.

A devastating blow to not only the couples but also the wedding industry that depends on these events to survive.

Locally, some wedding venues and bridal shops say that the past year has been anything but easy, but they’re glad they’re still open for business.

"It’s not what it was last year, but what is. I truly thank god and my prayers that are traveling and wanting to come, you know I’ve seen people come from hours away, that you know made the appointment and came.” said Jon Smith, one of the co-owners of Renaissance Bridals in York.

As for Amber and Beau, they were still set on having their wedding on June 7th, mainly because Beau was soon starting medical school and time was going to be very limited.

"We actually were able to have the ceremony at my great grandmother’s church, it’s a really old fashioned church, wooden pews, it was really pretty,” said Beau McCarver.

They were surrounded by their immediate family members and grandparents.

The couple was still hoping to have the big wedding with extended family and friends in June of 2021, but once again the pandemic put a stop to those plans and the couple cancelled once again.

"Not being able to have people feel comfortable coming and having to pay for that event and still people not feel comfortable just wasn’t worth it for us," said Amber.