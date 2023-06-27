Central Pa. cleans up after severe weather, braces for more

With severe storms sweeping the area the past few days and more on the way this weekend, one expert says people should prepare for storm damage.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — People are working to clear the damage from severe storms the past few days. In Lancaster County, emergency crews were called out to clear several downed trees and telephone lines throughout Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday's round of storms comes as one York County family is cleaning up damage from severe weather that swept through their home on Monday.

“I pulled in the driveway and the second I turned my car off, my wife heard this huge bang and crash," said Josh Hertzberger from Dillsburg. "We looked through the windshield and saw this 100-foot oak tree snap and crash into our house.”

The downed tree smashed through the roof and caused significant damage to the master bedroom. Josh says he’s thankful he and his wife weren’t inside during the crash.

“Everybody’s okay, it’s just property damage, and we’re very thankful for that," said Hertzberger.

More scattered storms are expected to sweep through Central Pa. this weekend. Valerie Stocker, an insurance agent out of Strasburg, Lancaster County, said people should take steps to be prepared for the next thunderstorm.

“One thing you can do before that happens is a ‘home inventory,'" said Stocker. "That’s when you take record of things in your home in case you need to file a claim because of damage.”

If your home is damaged in a storm, Stocker said you need to record all damages to your property to file a claim.

“Take photos, make any necessary repairs if it’s practical, save all your receipts, and contact your agent so you can go over next steps," said Stocker.

Josh hopes for a quick repair to his roof but is thankful everyone is safe.