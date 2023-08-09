Central Dauphin takes the gridiron for Gold Star families

Football players and cheerleaders kept the memory of 16 heroes alive in the 9th Annual Gold Star Moms Game.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tailgates are synonymous with football. But in the parking lot of Landis Field in Harrisburg, Friday's tailgate was even more special for dozens of families.

“The tailgate is the beginning of a night where we celebrate 15 of our fallen heroes," said Suzanne Sheaffer.

Dozens of families came together for Central Dauphin's 9th Annual Gold Star Moms Game. Sheaffer, who is a Gold Star Mom herself, started the tradition to remember the fallen heroes who served our country.

“When they talk about that horrific knock on the door, it’s a real thing," said Sheaffer. "It’s pretty awful at 1:12 in the morning and you don’t forget that time, ever.”

Fifteen football players and cheerleaders took to the gridiron representing 15 heroes who died while serving. Central Dauphin senior Kayla Bishop was chosen to represent Suzanne’s son, Billy.

“It's a humbling experience and such an honor," said Kayla Bishop. "I grew up with a dad who was a Marine, and hearing what he does and what everyone who serves overseas does, it makes you realize what you do stuff for.”

A sixteenth hero was also represented by players and cheerleaders during the game, former CD football player Harrison Fenstenaker. Harrison was tragically killed one day after playing in the 2018 Gold Star Game.

“When he became involved with this game, he was all about it," said Tina Fenstenaker, the mother of Harrison. "To be able to have Harrison with us and let his memory live on, I feel undeserving.”

Central Dauphin took the field to play for something bigger, as they honored the heroes fighting for freedom.

“That’s their brother or their sister that has fallen, and they hold the memories of those fallen heroes very closely," said Sheaffer.