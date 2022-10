Out of an abundance of caution, extra police and security personnel will be in attendance at the football game to ensure safety.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In a letter sent to the Central Dauphin School District community, the district confirmed a rumored bomb threat at Landis Field.

Local law enforcement and K-9 units conducted a thorough search of the football field and surrounding areas and have given the "ALL CLEAR" for tonight's game, according to school officials.