Local non-profit files lawsuit against Mid Penn Bank after losing nearly $250,000

The Center for Independent Living of Central Pa. claims Mid Penn Bank "made no attempt to resolve, investigate or assist" after losing the money via ACH withdrawal.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A local non-profit group is filing a lawsuit against Mid Penn Bank, alleging the financial institution breached its contract and acted in bad faith by not protecting the money the group had in an account there.

The bank allowed almost $250,000 in ACH withdrawals from an account that had "no prior record of ACH transactions for over 10 years," the Center for Independent Living of Central Pa. claimed.

As a result, the non-profit group lost nearly a quarter of a million dollars in funds it had with the bank, CILCP said in a lawsuit filed Monday in Harrisburg.

In its lawsuit, the CILCP said it wants to hold Mid Penn Bank "accountable for its actions, or lack thereof, and to obtain compensation for the damages suffered by CILCP."

A spokesperson with Mid Penn Bank issued the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

“We have always valued our relationship with The Center for Independent Living of Central Pa. While Mid Penn Bank cannot comment on pending litigation, we take the security of our customers seriously and will respond appropriately in court.”

The CILCP claims Mid Penn Bank "made no attempt to resolve, investigate or assist the CILCP in recovering the funds" after the money was withdrawn via Automated Clearing House network, an electronic network that serves as an intermediary between financial institutions.

Mid Penn Bank’s security procedures failed to protect the CILCP, the group claims.

“It is unprofessional and disappointing that a bank, who holds all the company’s funds, says they are sorry for your almost $250,000 loss, but there is nothing they can do to help get the money back," said Janetta W. Green, CEO of CILCP. "As a small non-profit, we depend on our banks to protect our money and when the bank’s security measures fail, the bank should be held accountable."