Celebrating unsung heroes in Central Pa. with The Jefferson Awards

Nominate a neighbor, family member, or friend who's making Central Pa. a better place.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Not just dreamers, but doers—that’s who we’re looking for in Central Pennsylvania.

FOX43 is thrilled to be partnering with Donegal Insurance, Multiplying Good, and the Jefferson Awards to honor people who are like pebbles in the water: rippling out and encouraging others through their acts of selfless service.

When speaking with Jason Bugg from Donegal Insurance on why he feels compelled to be a part of this organization, the answer was simple.

"This area, unlike other parts of the country, has so many nonprofits that are doing great things and because there are so many, we don’t always get to hear about them," Bugg said. "So, this is one way we can shine a light on some of those smaller nonprofits that are doing really good things every day."

Every month, FOX43 is looking to shine a light, through community nominations, on that special person who’s making a difference in the lives of others.

When asked what kind of person fits that "Multiplying Good" mentality, Jason said it's sometimes hard because, "people who are doing an outstanding job supporting the community are often the people who don’t want the recognition, but it's important that they get some recognition so others are inspired to do good things."

Founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard, the Jefferson Awards National Ceremonies are the country’s longest standing and most prestigious celebration of public service. By celebrating an individual's outstanding service, we are amplifying their solutions for others to apply in their own communities.

From Sept. 2021 to Dec. 2021, we will select local nominees and highlight him or her on our news coverage in January and Feb. 2022.