Celebrate American Craft Beer Week with Brewery Tours

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's American Craft Beer Week!

Glenn Smith, founder of Brewery Tours, joined FOX43 on May 18 to discuss the weeklong celebration, which highlights small, independent craft breweries across the country.

According to Smith, there are over 28 independent craft breweries in York County, and come fall, there will be over 30. In America, there are over 9,000.

"In 2020, the craft brewing industry contributed $62.1 billion to the United States economy and more than 400,000 jobs, with Pennsylvania breweries contributing $5.5 billion alone," Smith said.

He says that the best way to celebrate American Craft Beer Week, which is celebrated May 16 through 22, is to "book an exclusive, educational, and entertaining craft beer experience with Brewery Tours and support your local brewers."