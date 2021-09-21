Cedar Cliff students, staff and alumni to perform in 5th annual showcase

Cedar Cliff Productions will present their annual showcase, Forbidden, inspired by their upcoming 2022 musical.

Students, staff, and alumni from Cedar Cliff High School will step into the spotlight this weekend.

It's all part of Cedar Cliff Productions' 5th annual showcase, Forbidden.

Performers involved in this year's show have prepared songs, dances, and monologues based on the theme "forbidden," which was inspired by their upcoming 2022 musical, Phantom of the Opera.

Performances will include selections from musicals such as Spring Awakening, Newsies, Moulin Rogue!, Falsettos, and Gypsy.

The showcase will be held on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Cedar Cliff High School auditorium.

Admission is free and concessions and Cedar Cliff Productions merchandise will be on sale to help benefit the spring musical.

Masks are required at the event.