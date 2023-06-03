Cedar Cliff High School preparing their stage for 'Beauty and the Beast'

The show runs from March 16 through 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Students at Cedar Cliff High School in Lower Allen Township are inviting the community to "Be Our Guest" for their production of 'Beauty and the Beast.'

The show will run from March 16 to 19.

Cedar Cliff Productions is composed of around 45 cast and crew members. These include students, teachers and volunteers.

Right now, they are in tech week, and preparing to make finishing touches on costumes, blocking and staging.

Aidan Lacey, senior at Cedar Cliff. is playing the role of The Beast. He said he is thankful to be with this group of creatives for his last show.

“It’s really exciting we have so many creative kind of cast members with us this year and I feel like each person brings their own story and their own motivation to this story,” Lacey explained.

It’ll also be the last time hitting the stage for Natalie Delavan, a senior at Cedar Cliff and is playing the role of Belle.

"It’s definitely really bittersweet,” said Devlan. “Being in these productions here has definitely shaped who I am as a person. And I think it’s made me ready to move on, but it’s sad doing this last show that’s a really fun one.”