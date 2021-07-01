CDC will not change mask recommendations ahead of holiday weekend

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the White House says they have seen 67% of U.S. adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

While this falls just shy of President Biden’s goal to see 70% by July 4, it also comes as new concerns are spreading about the highly transmissible delta variant.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said that the health organization does not plan on changing their current mask recommendations for vaccinated & unvaccinated people.

Dr. Walensky said fully vaccinated people are "safe" from the current variants because of the efficacy of the vaccines.

Earlier this month a study found the Pfizer vaccine is 88% effective against the variant after two doses, and the Moderna vaccine is undergoing a similar trial with equally promising results.

However, Dr. Walensky said in an interview there is "less data" on how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine performs against the delta variant, she noted that right now no information suggests a booster shot is necessary.

The current CDC mask guidelines are: