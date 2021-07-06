Catching speeders could soon get easier in Pennsylvania

A bill in Pennsylvania could allow local police to have radar guns. So why do they need them? Step inside a patrol car to see it for yourself.

In a secret location off the side of a road in York County FOX43 sat inside the patrol cars of Northern York County Regional Police as they set their eyes on catching speeders.

Yet if a new bill passes in Pennsylvania, the process of doing so could become a lot easier.

"Everybody usually typically has an excuse," said Officer Baumgardner who on this day, in this 2-person operation, has been charged with turning on the sirens and pulling over offending drivers. His fellow police officer, Patrol Sgt. Cody Becker, is in charge of tracking the violators. "Typically it's that they're running late somewhere. Usually running late to work, for an event, something along those lines. Nothing that's every really super important but seems to be to them."

Municipal departments such as York County Regional Police are currently unable to use radar guns as under current law only PA State Police are allowed to use the technology. The bill in Pennsylvania, however, would change that by expanding the technology to local departments as other states across the country have already done.

By police, the technology is credited with being more versatile to move from community to community. It also only requires one person to run, reducing the manpower assigned to speed enforcement. Most recently, the bill passed the PA Senate.

Under current Pennsylvania law, only state police can use radar guns. Supporters of the bill note, however, that can prevent municipal police departments from being able to slow drivers that are speeding through local roads.

Critics of the measure have worried that departments could use the devices to balance their budgets by issuing more tickets to drivers.

In response, the bill includes the following provisions:

- The device can't be used to time the speed of vehicles within 500 feet after a speed limit sign indicating a decrease of speed

- No driver can be convicted on evidence obtained through the use of the device in an area where the legal speed limit is less than 55mph if the speed recorded is less than 10 mph in excess of the legal speed limit.

- In high speed areas, like interstates, no driver can be convicted on evidence obtained through the use of the device unless the speed recorded is 6 or more miles per hour in excess of the legal speed limit

The protections go away, however, if a speeder is caught in a school or construction zone.

The bill also tackles the issue of revenue by stating:

- The primary use of the device is for traffic safety purposes