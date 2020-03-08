Cartoon Network ready to welcome guests back

The home of familiar characters to millions of kids is ready to reopen in Lancaster County.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Cartoon Network Hotel in East Lampeter Township will welcome guests back Monday, August 3 after closing its doors for almost 5 months because of COVID-19.

Hotel managers said they spent that time to ensure all the necessary safety measures are in place before reopening.

Some of the safety measures include temperature checks and face masks for staff and guests over the age of 3.

"We're doing everything we can in our power to make sure we're following all the CDC guidelines and recommendations to keep everybody safe and healthy," said Jeffrey Eisenberg, Cartoon Network Hotel marketing director, "We're just really excited to have everybody come back to the property and enjoy everything that we have."

The hotel will also launch several summer attractions like the Powerpuff Girl splash pad and the outdoor pool.